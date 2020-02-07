The Declasse Drift Yosemite muscle car is now available in GTA Online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also this week Rockstar Games has prepared a lot of news for the millions of players of GTA Online. To begin with, he introduced the new muscle car Drift Yosemite declasse, already available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

"The Declasse Drift Yosemite transforms a classic pickup into a kind of nightmare beast with an insatiable appetite for asphalt. Show up on the track and the other runners will run away in fear. Drive it on the street and watch the mouths wide open in awe", reads in the official press release ..

Also, this week the adrenaline lovers of Los Santos can receive double rewards on the Stunt Races created by Rockstar, on the Races of the Unbridled Challenge series in Southern San Andreas and on all the Time Trials for RC. Those who want to get their hands dirty can also participate in the Struggle between business, real deadly challenges topped by black market capitalism, which offer double GTA $ and RP until February 12th.

The first prize of this week of the Lucky Wheel of the Casino & Resort Diamond is the Grotti fury, "an Italian supercar so elegant that it could turn noodles into pasta and American coffee into a nice double espresso". To stay on the subject, Rockstar offers quite a lot of themed discounts:

Principe Deveste Eight – 35% discount

Annis S80RR – 35% discount

Annis RE-7B – 35% discount

Truffade Thrax – 35% discount

Grotti Itali GTO – 35% discount

Progen GP1 – 40% discount

Emperor ETR1 – 40% discount

Vapid GB200 – 40% discount

Declasse Hotring Saber – 40% discount

Obey Omnis – 40% discount

Liveries – 40% discount

Brakes and maneuverability – 40% discount

Engine upgrades – 40% discount

Turbo – 40% discount

Transmissions – 40% discount

Suspensions – 40% discount

All garages – 35% discount

Besides an additional 10% discount on all the discounts listed above, Twitch Prime members who link their Rockstar Games and Twitch Prime Social Club accounts will receive the Pixel Pete game room in Paleto Bay for free (through a full refund within 72 hours of purchase) and 80% discount on Buckingham Pyro and Rhino.

About Rockstar Games: soon the company will have to say goodbye to one of the two founding partners, Dan Houser.