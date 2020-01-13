The decisive red card of Fede Valverde that took the game to the penalty shootout

The real Madrid he has taken the Spanish Super Cup in the penalty shootout against Atlético. A batch of penalties that was reached, in large part, by the decisive entry of Valverde on Morata, when he faced the goal of Courtois.

The play broke out with a very fast Morata driving that surprised the advanced white defense from the center of the field. Only Fede Valverde could pursue the very fast rojiblanco forward, who ran without opposition to the area. Just a few meters away, Valverde launched and knocked down to Morata. Saw the direct red card for avoiding the overt chance of goal.

On the way to changing rooms, Simeone first gave her a warm Slap and then both Zidane and several companions of the white bench greeted to the Uruguayan, aware that he had just avoided a possible goal that would have been decisive within a few minutes to go.

After the game, Simeone said that with that entry Valverde "he won the match" and that he had told the madridista that everyone would have done the same. In addition, he wondered at a press conference, "to see how many games they put."