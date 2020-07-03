The decisive move that Barcelona plans to change the idea of ​​Lionel Messi and achieve renewal

Share it:

Lionel Messi studies the idea of ​​leaving Barcelona (Reuters)

A bomb exploded in the Spanish media and only one topic is discussed: Lionel Messi got tired of the management of the Barcelona leadership and stopped negotiations to extend his contract, so you could go free from the club azulgrana in June 2021.

"The negotiations had started well, but Messi halted the renewal with Barça. Due to the latest events, the Argentine has in mind to finish these 5 games, play next season and leave. Messi is fed up and wants to leave Fútbol Club Barcelona ", the program reported The spar, issued by Cadena Ser.

Although the Argentine, on repeated occasions, made it clear that his idea is to retire with the shirt of the Catalan entity, a series of events made him rethink his future. The last was in his dispute with Quique Setien's aide-de-camp, Eder Sarabia.

To this we must add a key fact that has been coming for several months. The flea is disenchanted with the sports project that Barcelona has carried out in recent years. The ’10 ′, captain and top scorer in the history of the club, believes that after obtaining the last Champions League in the 2014/2015 season, the transfer policy was not adequate. He was promised a winning team and in the next three editions he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. In the previous one he reached the semifinals, where he fell to the champion Liverpool.

Achieve the return of Neymar, the plan that Barcelona devised to change the mind of Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo)

Against this background, Barcelona, ​​which ranks second in the League (four units behind the leader Real Madrid, with five games to go) and in the knockout stages of the Champions League (in the idea equaled 1 to 1 against Napoli), has in Mind make a risky move to change the mind of Lionel Messi. According Four Sports, the leaders made the decision to go for everything for Neymar.

“At Barça they think it is better for the moment to let Messi's anger cool down and not make any offer for the time being to extend his contract. They want to convince Leo with facts and not with words. For this they will have to bring Neymar back, a task that seems very difficult ”, explained the aforementioned Spanish media.

The brasliñeo, together with the young Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, are the two fundamental stones within the ambitious project of the Paris Saint Germain, an entity that has already begun to move in this pass market to crown an offensive dream trident. He agreed with Inter to buy the entire pass from center forward Mauro Icardi.

Due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, Barcelona does not have a large amount of cash to go after the former Santos. The variable that Spaniards study is to put on the table two of its most important investments in the latest pass markets: Philippe Coutinho (He was on loan last season at Bayern Munich) and Antoine Griezmann (In the last hours it was in the focus of the storm for the few minutes that Setién uses it).

At the time, Barcelona paid 120 million euros (plus 40 in variables) for the Brazilian and 120 for the termination clause of the French striker.

