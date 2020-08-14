The decision that Conmebol made in the face of the Libertadores and South American Cups in the face of the problems caused by the coronavirus

Share it:

Soccer Football – Copa Libertadores 2020 Draw – CONMEBOL Headquarters – Luque, Paraguay – December 17, 2019 The trophies of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana REUTERS / Jorge Adorno

The Council of the South American Football Confederation met today by videoconference and made a new decision to offer tools to the participating clubs of the Libertadores and South American Cups Faced with the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic: the number of footballers who can make up the list in good faith of the teams that participate in their international tournaments increased from 30 to 40.

Considering that the regulations provide that a team can appear to play with up to a minimum of seven players, the Council of Conmebol resolved this expansion of the list of athletes so that the teams maintain their levels of competitiveness, in the event of unforeseen events arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event that a club cannot appear to play the match due to not having a sufficient number of athletes in condition, it will lose the points for walkover.

The antecedent of what happened in the Champions League supports the determination: there were several teams, such as Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, who presented infected in the previous Final 8 that takes place in the Portuguese bubble. And a long staff allowed them to replace the infected.

In addition, following the recommendations of the Medical Commission, the Conmebol Council approved adjustments to the sanitary protocol, especially with regard to COVID-19 tests and their delivery times to the entity, as well as aspects related to the verification of the conditions health of the people involved in the matches.

In turn, the Club Competitions management reminded the competitors that the date to make the change of location official in the Libertadores expires on August 20. Those institutions that cannot guarantee the arrival and departure of visiting teams for any reason (logistics, need to comply with mandatory quarantine, bans on holding events, among other factors) must request the change of stadium, city or country, prior approval. of the Conmebol.

The entity formed a liaison team to work directly with the member associations, participating clubs and the health authorities of each country with the aim of coordinating all the details related to the resumption of Libertadores and Sudamericana.

Copa América with confirmed schedule

The Council also confirmed in the virtual conclave the schedule for the Copa América 2021, which will be held in Argentina and Colombia. The opening is set for June 11 in Buenos Aires, while the final will be held in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, on July 10. That same day the match for third place will be played in Bogotá.

The Council approved changes to the original calendar in order to minimize travel between venues and add rest days for teams classified between the group stage and the quarterfinals. Similarly, the Council resolved to authorize, in addition to substitutions due to injury and the change of up to three players from the list of each country once the group stage has concluded. The replacements must come from the provisional roster of 50 players presented by each team before the tournament.