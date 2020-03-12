The debuts of Brock and Misty move away in the new Pokémon anime, fans disappointed

Share it:

Together with Ash Ketchum, historical trainer of the Pokémon anime, there are two other characters particularly loved by fans and who accompanied the protagonist in the early stages of his journey: Misty and Brock. Both had to leave the company at different times and for different reasons, simply making appearances every now and then.

With the new anime Pokémon which debuted last November had been assured once again that the two boys would not return as travel companions, a role currently assigned to Go only. However the fans hoped to see them again briefly with some narrative arcs as happened in the last generations of the anime .

In recent days, a leak that even reported the new character had become increasingly insistent prepared by Misty and Brock prepared for Pokémonhowever its falsity has been confirmed. As you can see at the bottom, the two characters seemed really adapted to the new style that has accompanied us for a few months, but fans will have to put in the drawer the dream of seeing the two coaches again for some time.

Sooner or later Misty and Brock will appear in the Pokémon anime given that for now Ash and Go are focusing on exploring the old regions and not just on Galar. So a stop in Celestopoli or Pewter City is not so unlikely. Would you be excited to see Ash's first companions in Pokémon, albeit briefly? The trio's last reunion dates back to Pokémon Sun and Moon.