The Death Stranding Artbook shows the disturbing Stranded Creatures discarded by Kojima

During the development of Death Stranding, many of the ideas related to the design, skills and types of Stranded Creatures were discarded by the authors following Hideo Kojima: the official Artbook shows us some of them.

The DualShockers editorial staff came into possession of the official Artbook of the sci-fi blockbuster by Kojima Productions and discovered within it several preparatory sketches dedicated, notes, to the types of Stranded Creatures that have not found space in the post-apocalyptic dimension of the final version of Death Stranding.

Only in some of them, the CAs are represented as entities with humanoid features: in most cases, they are in fact mutant monsters that seem to move too far from the concept of Beaches, from the theme of the Connection and from the paranormal vision of the afterlife (and its "inhabitants") provided by Kojima and the artistic team directed by Yoji Shinkawa. The wonderful sketch that stands out at the beginning of the article, for example, takes one of these discarded designs and shows one titanic Stranded Creature which seems to be able to generate new entities through theexpulsion of cocoons from your back.

At the bottom of the news you will find the link from which you can admire the remaining artworks, let us know with a comment what you think, for example if you hope that these new Stranded Creatures can still become part of the sci-fi universe of Kojima through the sequels, spin-offs or expansions of Death Stranding suggested by Metal Gear's dad.