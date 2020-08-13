The death of Jim Parsons' dog has convinced him to leave the series

Share it:

As we reported in a previous news, Sheldon's performer in Big Bang Theory participated in a podcast David Tennant. During the episode, the actor revealed what convinced him to leave the series permanently.

Jim Parsons answered David Tennant's questions about his experience on the show's set born from an idea of ​​Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, focusing in particular on the reasons that convinced him to abandon it after twelve successful seasons: "Our last contract was for two years, but when we signed it, neither of us knew it would be the final one".

He then continues: "When I signed it, I actually knew that I had personally come to the end of my commitment to the series. I was exhausted and very angry, particularly as one of our dogs was dying at the time. It was a rough summer, when our dog left us he was 14, while Todd and I had been together for 15 at the time, so it was a bit like the end of an era.". The decision of Jim Parsons to abandon the cast of the series has therefore convinced Chuck Lorre to conclude the events of the show, I did not want to go on without one of the main protagonists.

