The day that Papu Gómez was face to face with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus locker room: “He is beautiful, like Ken, the one from Barbie”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the soccer leader of a Atalanta historical, Alejandro Gomez became one of the greatest figures in Italian football, which today has as its emblem Cristiano Ronaldo. However, one thing is CR7 inside the court, in the heat of the battle for the ball, and another outside it. The Papu, 32, who He told, in a funny tone, the anecdote of his face to face with the Portuguese star in the Juventus dressing room.

It happened on the podcast Smoke Free, with the journalist Martín Reich and in the previous interview with former player Ariel Garcé. "Several times I faced Cristiano," said the Papu; in fact, a few days ago his Atalanta equaled 2-2 against Juventus for Serie A of Italy, in a duel in which the Bergamo team was superior and deserved better luck. There, the former Arsenal and San Lorenzo assisted the Colombian Duván Zapata in one of the conquests.

“Something that people don't know about him? Do you crash it and is it perfumed? ”, Reich inquired and Gomez got hooked on the game. And he told the anecdote of the day in which he took his son Bautista, the same who knew how to be a viral phenomenon playing soccer and imitating the celebration of the "Papu Dance", to Juve's dressing room to portray himself with the former Real Madrid striker .

“I asked him if he could take a photo with Bauti and I swear to you it seems like a lie. It is incredible, a beautiful doll, you can not believe it ", He told about the attacker, who in addition to standing out as a competitive animal made a cult of caring for his image, which brings him revenue on social networks.

"It's Ken, the one with Barbie, beautiful, beautiful", he concluded, with a hideous comparison. Of course, on the grass, admiration is left aside. In fact, Atalanta eliminated Juventus from the Italia Cup. And, even though mathematics does not favor him, he presents him with a title fight for Calcio. La Vecchia Signora leads the standings with 80 points, six more than Alejandro Gómez's team, which still makes history, given that it has scored 95 goals in the season, 23 more than its contender.

In addition, Atalanta awaits in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, an instance in which PSG will be measured next Wednesday, August 12.

Papu is not the only one who was enthralled with Cristiano. Maurizio Sarri, Juventus coach, dedicated an ode to his technical and spiritual conditions. “I spoke to Cristiano and he said he feels great. It has a great capacity for recovery, it is part of its DNA, this ability to project itself towards the next objective at a collective and individual level. They are physical and mental recovery abilities that are not common"Stressed the coach.

"He manages to go beyond fatigue in an extremely natural way, he is a champion in the head as well as in the feet", concluded the technical director, who knew how to have short circuits with the footballer, but who nevertheless fell at his feet.

I KEPT READING:

The impressive records that Cristiano Ronaldo achieved with his two goals at Juventus: the “impossible” mark for Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's most self-centered phrase after breaking an impressive record with Juventus