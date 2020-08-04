The day that Iker Casillas brought the World Cup to Mexico and Rafael Márquez gave him a recognition

Share it:

Rafael Márquez presented Iker Casillas with recognition for winning the 2010 South African World Cup (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

Iker Casillas surprised the world this Tuesday by announcing their retirement from the courts. There are countless stories that this historic goalkeeper has in his career, but above all there are many of them related to Mexico.

One of the most emotional occurred a few months after the Spain selection will win the world Cup in South Africa 2010. After that international joust, the world champions had their first post-championship match against “Tri”.

The appointment was in the mythical Aztec stadium, since Mexico celebrated the 200th anniversary of the beginning of its independence, precisely from the country of the rivals. Hence the friendly "tournament" to a single match was called Bicentennial Cup.

Spain brought the World Cup they won in South Africa 2010 to Mexico (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

The match generated a lot of expectation for the visit of the newly world champion with his Cup. In addition, there was great enthusiasm for the young generation of Tri footballers, led by the then-promise of Manchester United, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

He Colossus of Santa Úrsula It was bursting, accompanied by the characteristic animated color that the Mexican fans have. Despite the party, Vicente del Bosque only started with three champions from that July 11 in Soccer City: Iker Casillas, Puyol and Sergio Busquets.

The Red Fury showed a heaviness in the midfield due to the lack of Andres Iniesta, scorer of that agonizing goal in the final against the Netherlands. The Aztec footballers took advantage and went to the front in the 12th minute.

With a goal from Javier Hernández, the Mexican soccer team was 1-0 ahead of its similar in Spain (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

Gerardo Torrado, now the manager of the Mexican national team, broke the Iberian defensive scheme with a simple pass for the Chicharito. The Mexican striker entered the goal and defeated the now retired Casillas, with whom he would share the dressing room years later in the Real Madrid.

Time passed and only names passed by the court, which are now at the end of their career or resting from the courts. From Spain resonate that of Santi Carzola, Fernando Llorente, Xabi Alonso or Sergio Ramos. On the Aztec side is Carlos candle, Giovani Dos Santos, Guillermo Ochoa and the former captain Rafael Marquez.

David Silva scored the tying goal in that friendly match at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

The Aztec fans already savored the victory, in addition to the pleasure of having “dented the crown” for the champion. However, David Silva, at minute 91, he managed to pass the mexican back to cross his shot and beat Jesus Crown.

After the talks between the players of both teams after the final whistle, they gathered in the center of the field to recognize the World Champion. Along with the then president of the Mexican Federation, Decius of Mary, Rafa Márquez presented a trophy to Casillas, his sports rival when they played in Spain.

Iker Casillas lifted the Bicentennial Cup at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

Iker Casillas announced his retirement via social media, after spending a year and two months off the pitch after suffering a heart attack. The mythical footballer at the age of 39 he closed a career full of successes, being a legend of Real Madrid, and of the Spanish team, in addition to having a good final step at Porto de Portugal.

"The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination it takes you, Because that with work and effort, comes alone and I think I can say, without hesitation, that it has been the way and the dream destination. Thank you ”, wrote Casillas.

