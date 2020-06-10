The day that Femexfut had to pay drug traffickers to recover Querétaro

Share it:

The organization is again for sale. It was in December 2019 that Grupo Caliente bought it (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

The franchise of White Roosters of Querétaro could register its eighth change of ownership in the last two decades. The most recent transaction was in December 2019, when the purchase by Hot group.

In accordance with ESPN, one more change is about to materialize, since Dequimaved Corporate (in which businessman Emilio Escalante and player promoter, Greg Taylor are involved) would buy the club. What was ruled out was a possible move.

One of the changes that were made in Gallos Blancos was a consequence of the relationship that the Mexican Football Federation (Femexfut) detected with the drug trafficker Tirso Martínez Sánchez.

Through an audit, the Federation detected irregularities in the Querétaro and Irapuato teams, organizations that were later disenrolled. The argument was the decrease from 20 to 18 organizations in the First Division. Since the Federation obtained information on the activities of Martínez Sánchez and his relationship with the Juárez and Sinaloa cartels.

Tirso Martínez was a witness in the trial of Joaquín Guzmán (Photo: Twitter @LaDoce)

Among the activities he carried out was entering cocaine shipments to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, which generated profits for USD 70 million. And the money was invested in property, soccer teams, vehicles, etc.

One of Tirso Martínez's nicknames was El Futbolista, a consequence of his taste for football. He acquired four teams: Venados, La Piedad, Irapuato and Querétaro.

The Femexfut spent USD 14 million to rescue Querétaro and Irapuato in 2004. Alberto de la Torre, who was president of the Federation from 2000 to 2006, and told Halftime: "Yes there was strong resistance (to sell) but there was no other. It was already our job to convince the owners of those teams to sell us. We had to buy them in installments, we had to move him. The two cost around $ 14 million dollars and it was cheap compared to what the teams are now worth. ”

The drug trafficker was a witness in the trial against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and in December 2018, details of the transactions he made in Mexican soccer were revealed.

Tirso Martínez Sánchez declared in 2018 that the profits he obtained from drug trafficking were invested in the purchase of soccer equipment (Photo: Twitter @Radio_Formula)

For the organization of Venados de Yucatán, he paid between USD 600,000 and 700,000, and bought La Piedad for USD 2.2 million.

Judge Brian Cogan questioned Tirso Martínez if the Mexican Soccer Federation offered him USD 10 million when they discovered what he was doing, it is right? The answer was "approximately", according to Halftime, who consulted Electronic Records of the United States Court (PACER, for its acronym in English).

Martínez Sánchez was arrested by the Federal Police on December 2, 2014 in León, Guanajuato, after being accused of introducing 76 tons of cocaine between 2000 and 2003 to the United States. Another of the accusations was of money laundering through the Querétaro and Irapuato teams.

They extradited him in 2015 to the United States and for 2016 He pleaded guilty to distributing tons of cocaine. The drug trafficker was on the list of the most wanted by the US government, which came to offer a reward of USD 5 million to anyone who gave information on his whereabouts.

The Querétaro organization has been linking cases of drug trafficking and money laundering (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

El Futbolista, nickname as the drug trafficker was also known, he was sentenced to seven years in prison, but they will take into account the four years that you have already been incarcerated and only He has three left to obtain his freedom.

