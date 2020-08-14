The day that Cibernético fought with Jorge Kahwagi live: one of the infamous scandals of Mexican TV

Share it:

The Cybernetic He is one of the greatest figures of wrestling in Mexico, and although he is now hospitalized in the State of Mexico due to a condition in the gallbladder, you can not forget that for years He has starred in various scandals in the entertainment industry, such as the occasion in which he fought on a Televisa program with former boxer and politician, Jorge Kahwagi.

It was in 2006 when both characters were invited to the program hosted by Israel Jaitovich, Hold on a second of Televisa. In this broadcast, a game of arm wrestling was played between several fighters and Kahwagi, but It was with Cibernético with whom a fight was presented in full transmission of the program.

In the video of the program, broadcast more than a decade ago, the fighter appears at all times attacking the then coordinator of the bench of deputies for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico.

"Fourth boxer", Cibernético said and added: “As a deputy and your social status does not interest me. But as an athlete, you suck as an athlete. You have always been the disgrace of boxing in Mexico ”.

The spirits rose of tone and Jaitovich interfered in favor of Jorge Kahwagi. "This is a TV program and we are doing a contest in good vibes, I understand that you do not like how he fights but I ask you for a little respect for the people, for the program … This is a game and let's treat it as such … no cheating … it's hard-fought ”, he mentioned.

The show began when El Cibernético took off his shirt to show his muscles, to the shouts of the audience.

The fighter and Kahwagi began their meeting of strength on a table without much success, since at all times it was said that there were traps of the Triple A exponent.

But it all got worse when the Cybernetician got angry and He unloaded his fury on the table, which he threw into the air to get closer to the former boxer.

This was the preamble for Octavio López, real name of the fighter, will launch against his opponent and knock him down in the middle of the forum Hold on a second.

An intense fight occurred, between the cries for help of one of the collaborators and Israel Jaitovich himself, who after a few seconds asked to send the broadcast to the commercial cutoff.

“We first shot a sketch together and I didn't see any tension between them. Then it was time to do the arm wrestling tournament and, since before Kahwagi came down, the Cybernetician began to attack him by telling him that he was a disgusting athlete, that he bought his fights"The presenter later commented, according to The Sun of Torreón.

“I went up and told him (the wrestler) that they were not ways to treat my guests, and that we were there to amuse people. At that moment another fighter (Chesman) pulled me out, he kidnapped me on my own show, because he led me to a corner and the way was a bit strong because I have a bruise in the arm ”, added the communicator.

Jorge Kahwagi accepted for the same media that he did not want to enter the game for fear of an injury to his arm, but finally agreed at the insistence of those present.

"El Cibernético began with the insults to which I did not respond until he threw the table and threw a blow at me and I responded in self-defense," he said.

Neither Israel nor Jorge knew the reason for the attacks. "I no longer want to play this game, it seems a regrettable act, thank God I'm fine, I just got a tap on my lip and it hurt my knee a bit, because he weighed, "explained the former boxer.

He stated to the newspaper The chronic that it would not take legal action: “It was a bad moment, a bad drink; This is how this is and I have to turn the page ”.

The deterioration in the health of the Cybernetic

The fighter was admitted from emergency to a health center in Teotihuacan, State of Mexico, because it presented severe abdominal pain.

In accordance with Aztec Fight, your health problem is related to gallbladder and your health is delicate.

Several media reported that he underwent surgery, but the procedure was complicated,so it is delicate but stable.

So far, only his mother has been able to see him, due to the health measures established by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

