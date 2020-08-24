The day that “Chapo” Guzmán and “Mayo” Zambada “raised” the “Travieso” Arce

Share it:

Cancun, Quintana Roo, September 15, 2009. Jorge “Travieso” Arce could do nothing to retain his title of IBF super flyweight world champion, as his rival, Simphiwe Nongoayi, was far superior in strokes, and ended up snatching the scepter from him (Photo: Marco Polo Guzmán Hernández /quartzcuro.com)

Former Mexican boxer Jorge the Naughty Maple revealed the story of the day he was raised by policemen – apparently at the service of organized crime – who they took him to a party where characters like Joaquín el Chapo Guzmán, Ismael May Zambada and the Beltrán Leyva brothers they were waiting for it because they wanted to greet him.

“One day a police stopped me and they took me, they blindfolded me because they wanted to greet me and they took me to a ranch, I don’t know, I didn’t know where because they blindfolded me, that nothing was going to happen to me and then I went, no way to say no, because they were armed people [sic]”, Commented the Naughty Arce in an interview with the journalist Javier Alarcon, which was broadcast on his YouTube channel.

Arce locates this story in the season following his participation in the reality show Big Brother VIP, in 2003. By then, his fame had increased enormouslySo, as he said, in every place that people saw him, he asked for photos and autographs.

In the midst of this effervescent popularity, the Mischievous indicated that one day he was stopped while he was in his car; they blindfolded him and took him to a party. The place, he claimed, he never knew where it was. But what he was able to do was recognize those who were there: “All the names you can imagine”Arce answered Alarcón, with no apparent intention of wanting to go into details.

The sports journalist was able to deduce names by mentioning Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, Ismael May Zambada or Juan José Esparragoza Moreno, alias the blue. “To all is to all”, simply answered Arce, although he did add that also were the Beltrán Leyva brothers. “Some are already dead”, He said, referring precisely to Arturo Beltrán Leyva, who died in 2009 in a confrontation with the Navy, which occurred in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

“El Mayo” Zambada and “El Chapo” Guzmán (Photo: Steve Allen)

What he did abound in was in describing the scene, as he commented that upon arriving at the party he greeted all those present, with whom he was living for a while, since they were admirers of the performance of the Naughty in the ring.

“They greeted me, I greeted all the people, all the names (of drug trafficking) that you can imagine, there they were at that party, I greeted everyone: ‘Hello, nice to meet you, I’ve seen you,'” he said while they answered him: “Champion, we love you, get ready, take care and we bet you“.

Jorge Arce recalled that in addition to the drug traffickers present, among them the main leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, there was a BMW brand truck with a red bow, which was for him, as he was then the world champion in boxing, but he He refused to accept it.

“I remember they had a truck, an X5 with a red bow and I said, ‘And that truck?’, ‘It’s for you’, I said, ‘No, what do you mean for me?’, ‘Yes, if we buy it together, we cooperate‘I said:’ I can’t take that truck, nor will I be able to afford it ‘, I totally did not accept it”.

Then, says the former boxer from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, they asked him what he wanted, to which he replied that he only wanted to return safely to the place where he had picked him up. This request, he pointed out, was fulfilled.

“‘Well, then, what do you want?’, ‘All I want is to be taken to where they picked me up, safe and sound, nothing more, nothing else happens.’ I did not accept the gift and here I am, “he said.

This story arose from Javier Alarcón asking the Naughty about what it was that attracted so much attention to drug traffickers in general about boxing.

“I believe that (it is) the boxing environment, the betting, the punches; everyone we bring [sic] hot blood and when we see a fight you get emotional and I think that’s what catches their attention, ”Arce answered.

“He is about to do the series of my life, and when they do the series of my life I will tell everything”stated the boxer.

