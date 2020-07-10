The day Steven Gerrard suffered a painful genital injury: the doctor's reaction and the ridicule of his colleagues

Share it:

Steven Gerrard suffered a rare injury in his time as a player (AP)

Steven Gerrard He had an extensive and successful career as a footballer in Liverpool and the England selection. Beyond his titles and achievements, there is one moment in particular that the current coach of the Scottish Rangers cannot forget about his professional career: the day in which suffered a tear in his genitals, an injury not at all frequent in a soccer player. The incident occurred in January 2014, in a FA Cup match that the Red team played as a visitor against Bournemouth.

Andrew Massey He had recently joined the Liverpool medical staff and was in charge of performing the first healings for Gerard. In a podcast, the professional recalled how that difficult moment was: "Stevie approached me at the end of the game and said, 'Doc, you're going to have to take a look at this.' I looked down, I saw blood everywhere and I thought: ‘That must be really hurt'”.

Internally, Massey began to review his medical training, until he realized that he had never sutured a penis. "I didn't want the first penis I had to sew to be Steven Gerrard's, but it did", He said in statements that collected the English newspaper The Sun.

The footballer recounted how the day he suffered the painful injury was (Action Images / File Photo)

This episode had already been related on some occasion by Gerrard himself, who in a book with his memoirs gave details of that strange injury that he had to go through. “I took off my pants and underwear, and took one last look. I wished I didn't have to say goodbye to my old friendHe joked. He also recalled that, while being sutured, he avoided looking at what the doctor was doing. "He was also uncomfortable, surely he wished he had stayed at the club's Academy attending to the cuts and blows of the little ones."

"I didn't speak to him because I wanted him to be fully focused. In the end he did a good job, I did not feel pain while I put on the stitches, which ended up being four"Said the then Reds player.

Liverpool won 2-0 that day, but Gerrard didn't have much to celebrate. However, his testimony of that day is somewhat humorous: “The magic of the FA Cup was stained with blood the day my penis was cut and had to be sutured. The only surprise that Saturday was a painful laceration in my private parts.

The midfielder wore the Red (AFP) team jersey for 17 seasons

The most painful thing for the former midfielder was not the injury itself, but the jokes of his peers when he returned to the locker room after being sutured. “My colleagues were laughing. We had won, there was a good atmosphere and they thought that was funny. I did not find any empathy on his part ”, he regretted and gave details about the teasing that referred to "the size and stitches in my penis, as well as the future performance of it."

"A group of soccer players are the last people you want to see discuss the state of your injured penis," concluded the 40-year-old coach today.

