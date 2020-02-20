The day Rafa Nadal discovered that he was going to be number 1 in the world in tennis

Share it:

Rafael Nadal Parera, for many, the best Spanish tennis player and one of the most successful athletes in the country throughout history, is recognized for his claw, momentum, evolution and delivery capacity on a tennis court. If all this were not enough, it is a perseverance example Y good behavior, both inside and outside each tournament you visit.

This character has been forging throughout his career, among other aspects, thanks to his family, and specifically, his uncle Toni Nadal. His former coach brought out the best version of him in every way. He prepared his nephew to always face the best in the world with hard individual workouts that managed to catapult him to glory.

There have been many difficult moments that the player has suffered, from injuries to painful defeats. But has always managed to overcome. There is an anecdote as a child, which his uncle has remembered more than once. Who is for many the best of all time on clay courts, 12-time Roland Garros champion, thought quite the opposite as a child. He didn't like clay, because he preferred grass or covered track. His thinking changed over the years and through the different tournaments where he has achieved historical triumphs on this surface.

"The truth is that I like more covered track or grass to play on the ground," he said on television with only 16 years.

Toni Nadal once said that he was playing Rafa with bad balls, on damaged tracks and with very long work sessions. The main objective is to endure such a requirement.

Path of success

His trainer came to tell him on occasion, as a child, that if the match was going badly, it would rain so that the match was postponed. Nadal came to play with opponents up to four years older than him.

Instead, one afternoon of storms, winning Nadal 5-0, drops began to fall. Then he turned to his uncle and said: “Hey, Natali (that's what I called him), can you stop the rain? I think I can beat this guy. ”

A similar phrase told him years later in the Wimbledon final, in 2008, in which he ended up winning the Swiss Roger Federer. "Now is not the time to rain".

Between match and match, Manacor made history entering the ATP with only 15 years. He became the youngest player to win a match within the circuit (Murcia's Carlos Alcaraz did something similar on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro).

It happened in the International Series of Mallorca tournament. He was going as a guest. He won the Paraguayan Ramón Delgado in the first round. His first rival he would defeat from the many who would come later. Too bad that in the second round he fell to Olivier Rochus, a Belgian who became the 24th in the world. This was a key day for his sports career. The athlete checked that, at his age, with the progression he was leading, he could become what he wanted. And he wouldn't be wrong much.

In 2003 he began to dispute the Grand Slam, being Wimbledon the first. In 2004 it would be key for Spain to win the Davis Cup against the United States, defeating his number one Andy Roddick And in 2005 he reached the top conquering his first Roland Garros. I didn't know that eleven more would come, almost immediately.

"His story is that of an early success; It began for fun and at six and seven years its progression was already noticeable. With 11 he was champion of Spain; with 12, from Europe; repeated with 13; with 14, the informal world championship; with 15 he won the first ATP match and with 16 he was the youngest in the professional circuit; with 17 he played the Davis Cup; with 18 he won his first major tournaments and with 19, Roland Garros. With 19 years he had already done what many will not achieve in his whole life: being the number 2 in the world, "says his uncle Toni Nadal in an interview he conducted for La Vanguardia.

Today

Rafa Nadal, at 33, became this year 2020 in the first tennis player who has been number one in the world in three different decades, having been in the 2000s, 2010s and now in 2020.

Now, he is clear: "The only way to remain competitive, both me and Djokovic and Federer, after so many years, is because we have all had the enthusiasm and determination to remain where we are. And we are pushing each other"commented Rafa.

He is currently 'number two' after having taken Djokovic's place with his victory in the Australian Open final against Austrian Dominic Thiem.

ATP CLASSIFICATION TO FEBRUARY 17

1. (1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,720 points.

2. (2) RAFAEL NADAL (ESP) 9,395.

3. (3) Roger Federer (SUI) 7.130.

4. (4) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7.045.