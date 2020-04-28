The day Michael Robinson forgot the Champions

A Michael Robinson who had come to Liverpool to win titles did his job. Liverpool, champion of three of the last seven ’Champions League’ at that time, he is one of the clubs that can count that he almost lost the trophy of one of his ‘European Cups', specifically that of 1983/84, thanks to Michael Robinson.

It all happened after playing a historic final against Roma, at the Olympic Stadium itself, becoming the first finalist in history to win the cup at his rival's stadium: "The trophy was very heavy, the night was very long and we were taking turns: the Irish, then the Scots, the married, the single, each marriage … My wife and I take care of the Cup from the hotel to the plane. "

We went through ‘Duty Free’ and I stopped to buy tobacco for my mother. When I sat on the plane, Souness asked me about the Cup ”, Robinson related.

"It was the fastest sprint of my career. I had left it on the cash register of the 'Duty Free', I ran to look for it, ”said the former Osasuna player, who after beating Roma on penalties, spent a moment of tension with the most precious trophy that any club player can win.