The day Martin Odegaard could be a player of FC Barcelona

Before signing for him Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard It could be from Barça. The Blaugrana club met with his father, Hans Erik Odegaard, first in Norway and later invited him to travel to Barcelona to see first hand the club facilities.

It was at the end of 2014, Odegaard was only 15 years old, and his father and one of his agents traveled to Barcelona to meet with Andoni Zubizarreta, watch a game at the Camp Nou and visit the facilities.

So he told in the What T'hi JuguesKent Karlsen, former Norwegian footballer and player representative, who worked on the operation with Odegaard's father and accompanied him on his trip to Barcelona: "Barça invited us and we were visiting La Masia and all the facilities. We were talking with Zubizarreta and he also invited us to watch a game at the Camp Nou: it was a Barça-Ajax, a very special night. Barça is a great club, but Martin and his father valued many things to make a decision. In the end they visited other clubs and chose another. "

In April 2014, Barça received the famous FIFA sanction which prevented him from signing players in the next two signing windows. The club got the precautionary for the summer of 2014, but could not sign in all of 2015.

Kent Karlsen says that this also hurt Barça, who spoke with Odegaard's father at the end of 2014 to incorporate him the following year, but could not: "The FIFA sanction played against Barça in the signing of Martin. Accepting the proposal meant that the player had to stay one more year in Norway, because Barça could not incorporate players in 2015. And they did not see it clearly. "

In the end the Real Madrid, and convinced him in January 2015, as Karlsen says: "This is a complete pack. Madrid designed a plan for him and presented him with a great project. Zidane was also very involved, and the boy and his father were carried away by the good feelings. "

Still, Odegaard is a fan of Messi. Kent Karlsen remembers how when he was very young he noticed the movements of the Argentine and tried to copy him: "Martin studied Leo Messi when he was very young. He tried to imitate his movements, his passes, his vision of the game. Messi is the best in the world, there is no one on planet earth like him, but when you see Martin playing today, you can see things from that learning and study process he did when he was little. "