The day Lionel Messi "was not interested" in playing a game and still made life impossible for his rival

Lionel Messi against Ben Chiwell during the friendly match in Stockholm (Christine Olsson / TT via AP)

The controversy about who is the best player in the world in recent times always lies between two proper names: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Opinion is very divided in different parts of the world, however, For a footballer in particular, the answer is clear.

The defender of Leicester, Ben chilwell it is clear to him The flea it is the best at “100 percent. Easy answer ”, he assured in an interview with the British media BBC Sport. The player argued his stance after playing against the Argentine in a friendly preseason game.

On August 3, 2016 FC Barcelona and Leicester met at the Friends Arena in Stockholm (Sweden) for the International Champions Cup, from which the Barça team was victorious 4-2.

FC Barcelona won 4-2 in that match (Kenta Jonsson / AP Images for International Champions Cup)

"It's funny because some people say (Cristiano) Ronaldo, some say Messi. The debate about who is the best when they are so different is a great division ”, acknowledged Chilwell, 23 years old today.

But when I was 19,He was going to be the Premier League champion with Leicester In that historic campaign that Claudio Ranieri commanded, the English team was invited to an International Cup during the preseason where it was measured against FC Barcelona and PSG, among others.

"It really always dazzles you," he said of Lionel Messi and added: "It was three years ago, during a preseason game against Barcelona."

“He didn't really seem interested in being there and worst of all, you still couldn't get close to him. when I had the ball. It was so strong, so good, ”said the defender, who saw his team fall 4-2 in that match.

Leicester faced FC Barcelona and PSG in that tournament (Kenta Jonsson / AP)

"It was kind of demoralizing to play against someone who didn't try in the least and still couldn't get close to him.", lamented the player who at the time was a spare part in the British team and who today, four years later, became an indisputable starter for Brendan Rodgers.

Ben Chiwell, that with the passage of time was gaining experience, became a priority wish for Frank Lampard's ChelseaHowever, his club would not let him go unless he received a considerable offer from the "Blues."

According to the English portal Express, the young soccer player is the priority to reinforce the defense of the rival team, which sees as an obstacle the impressive figure in which his player is recorded: 85 million euros.

