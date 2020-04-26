The day Iniesta altered the birth rate in Barcelona

In the 92nd minute of the match between Chelsea of Guus Hiddink and the Barca of Guardiola, Iniesta He did not imagine that 9 months later, because of his goal, the birth rate in Barcelona would increase dramatically.

Behind the 'Iniestazo' which led to Barca at the end of the UEFA Champions League season 2008/2009, a 'chrome' would be responsible for encouraging that Jesus Montesinos, current oncologist at Cerdanya Hospital, will initiate a study to determine if the goal of Andres Iniesta It had something to do with the increase in the birth rate in Barcelona 9 months later.



When reviewing data from previous years, which showed a total of 11,000 births in 5 years, Montesinos He could see that there was a noticeable increase in the data and that it increased by 16% in February 2010, 9 months after the Manchego goal.

Of a party in which Xavi He confessed, in the Rakuten TV documentary, "Andrés Iniesta, The Unexpected Hero", that "some penalty should have been whistled by the referee", it turns out that months later it was not soccer.

A footballer who has been able to score goals as important as this when Chelsea or the one who gave the first world cup in its history to SpainHe was also able to increase health data and later recognize his work: "I am glad that I contributed to this important work," he concluded by saying.