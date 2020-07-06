Entertainment

The Day I Became a God, the author confirms: "it will be the most moving anime ever"

July 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The animation industry is also made up of authors who have become famous for their ability to play with the feelings of the spectators. If you are returning from Charlotte or Angel Beats! then you are ready for the new work of the master Jun Maeda, The Day I Became a God.

Announced in May on the occasion of a special event, the announcement of the original anime has received particular clamor within the community, thanks to the popularity of Maeda, one of the most appreciated screenwriters in the Japanese industry. The work, which will debut next October, will be animated at the Studio P.A. Works, already guarantor of the previous original series of the master.

However, information about The Day I Became a God is currently barely counted on the fingers of one hand, except for a detail that the same writer recently clarified on the occasion of a short letter that follows:

"I tried to make The Day I Became a God the most moving anime of all time."

Maeda also wanted to emphasize the English term "heart-breaking"(adapted here with" moving ") as if he wanted to reiterate his will to break your heart once again. Well, we just have to wait a few months to know more about this particular and exciting project. And you, on the other hand, are you curious? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

