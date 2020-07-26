The Day I Became a God: here is the first official trailer

Share it:

Given the past few months that have caused numerous stops and delays in the biggest Japanese animation productions, we were all surprised at the announcement of the new series by the master Jun Maeda, The Day I Became a God, of which a long presentation trailer has finally been released.

With works like Charlotte and Angel Beats! Maeda, always considered one of the major authors of Japanese animation, for his attention to detail, the quality of products, and above all the ability to create emotionally engaging stories, whether it be anime or visual novel, a genre of video games highly appreciated in Japan.

By calling it "the most moving anime ever", the author made the expectations of this project incredibly high and finally, after the first announcement in May, we can see the first animated sequences through the 3-minute video that you find at the bottom of the news, shared by the user @AnimeTherapy on Twitter.

The rendering of the characters and animations seems to be of excellent quality, and as also mentioned in the trailer, The Day I Became a God was born from the collaboration of three animation studios, Key, of which Maeda, ANIPLEX and PAWorks is the founder , is a new promotional video will be published in September.