The day "El Pájaro" took Cristiano three tenths in 25 meters

Ángel David Rodríguez, "El Pájaro", as it is known in the athletics world, has 21 titles of champion of Spain between 60, 100 and 200 meters, and had the record of Spain of the hectometer in 10.14 before it was taken by Bruno Hortelano three years with 10.06. Recently has revealed that he took three tenths in 25 meters to Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the fastest soccer players in the world, during a television report.

The data that Ángel David Rodríguez has provided the former athlete from Burgos, Juan Carlos Higuero in his program "At Home with the Athletes": "It was a report on race technique with Cristiano Ronaldo. You had to run a little round, a little posture, to see the differences in running technique that could be between a sprinter and a footballer, "recalled the Madrid sprinter.

Cristiano was much better than Rodríguez in diagonal races, and this was recognized by the Mostoleño: "He is fast and very good in lateral movements, he trains a lot. This was the trap they set for me, to run diagonally, which is as if you put a sprinter to play at paddle tennis ", he explained.

In the straight race, over a distance of 25 meters, there was no color. The Bird left Cristiano far behind. "I took three tenths, which is quite a lot, but in 100 meters What brand can he make, 11.60? ", he asked himself.

A similar brand, in the last season in the open air, only gave it to occupy fifth place in the Spanish … women's ranking.