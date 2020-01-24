The day Brad Pitt refused to be Neo in 'Matrix'

Share it:

Throughout the history of Hollywood, there have been countless stories of rejected papers. We have already told you some example like Eddy Murphy and 'Roger Rabbit', but now another case that we did not expect has just come to light. Everything has happened at the Santa Bárbara International Film Festival, where Brad Pitt received the Leonard Maltin Modern Master Award, there the actor was asked to say a role he had rejected, and although initially he was somewhat reluctant to do so, he eventually revealed that decided not to do 'Matrix'.

"I refused to do 'Matrix'. I took the red pill. That's the only one I will say, they didn't offer me two or three, only the first one, I want to clarify that. I come from a place, maybe because of my education, where they taught me that if you don't get something, then it wasn't for you. I really think the paper was never mine, it was for someone else. "

While Brad Pitt did not specify what role he had been offered in the film, last year It was rumored that this was one of several actors considered for the role of Neo, which finally ended up in the hands of Keanu Reeves. After all these years, it's hard to imagine someone other than him playing Neo, but it would have been curious to see Pitt in his skin, we're not going to deny him. In fact, we will see Reeves giving life to this character in 'Matrix 4' soon, fourth installment of the franchise that will also have again Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

Lana Wachowski returns to direct this sequel, which has co-written with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. The cast of 'Matrix 4' is completed with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will play the role of Niobe again.

'Matrix 4' is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 21, 2021.