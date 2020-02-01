The daughter of Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto will debut as an actress

Share it:

Elissa Marie, one of the two daughters of the actors Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto, who were married and divorced today, will debut as an actress very soon, Geraldine and Elissa Marie herself announce it.

Geraldine Bazán and Elissa Marie were approached by different media outlets in Mexico City and share in the interview that they have everything ready for the little girl's big debut.

In the images it can be seen that Geraldine mentions that he will move to Miami for work reasons, and although he does not give many details of what it is, he implies that it is in a teleserie.

Elissa is going to debut as an actress, but I'll tell you later, ”says Geraldine, who has worked on other soap operas such as Por amor sin ley.

On the other hand, Elissa Marie gives what is one of her first interviews to share that will be dedicated to acting and is excited.

The truth is very cool because apart from that it is my first time, I am doing it with my mother, then, the truth is very cool ", says happy life.









Geraldine says that he has already arranged everything with his daughter's production and school to fulfill his calls in production and not miss his classes.