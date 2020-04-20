Sports

The dates for the return of Spanish football

April 20, 2020
Edie Perez
League, Federation and Higher Sports Council (CSD) have begun to outline the scenario of the possible return of soccer competitions. As advanced BE Sports, the start of the activity would take place on May 4, the date on which the individual trainings would begin.

Before that date, on April 27, massive tests. Then, already on May 4, the individual or small group training sessions would begin. On 11 they would be extended to larger groups and on May 18 they would be for complete teams.

The idea is that there is a month of preseason for the League, of which there are eleven matches, to resume in the third week of June. The objective is to finish before the arrival of August.

