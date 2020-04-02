Entertainment

The date for the OA home video dedicated to Goblin Slayer has been revealed

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one of Goblin Slayer it is an epic that, even without having reached some sacred monsters of the genre, has managed to carve out a large slice of fans, especially when the light novel materialized thanks to the work of Kumo Kagyuu has been transposed into an animated adaptation that has been able to make people talk a lot about themselves.

Some time has passed since the first season of production ended, but this has certainly not meant a disappearance of the franchise which, in fact, has returned to the spotlight thanks to the arrival of an interesting OVA entitled Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown came out last year. Well, to the happiness of all fans, interesting news have now arrived also in relation to the home video release of the production.

More specifically, AIR News has published a tweet on Twitter in which it is officially confirmed that Goblin's Crown will see the light in DVD and Blu-ray format on July 29, 2020 in Japan, a product that should last about 60 minutes. At the moment no information has been disclosed about a Western release, but given the fame accumulated by the series, it is easy to think that news in this sense will come relatively quickly.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the anime Goblin Slayer.

