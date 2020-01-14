The data of Ernesto Valverde in his stage at FC Barcelona: four titles in two seasons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The stage of Ernesto Valverde It comes to an end. Two years and seven months later – since his arrival on May 29, 2017 -, Txingurri Say goodbye to FC Barcelona after losing the semifinal of the Spain Supercup before him Atlético de Madrid. After a few very tense days in Can Barça, the board has made the decision to dismiss the coach so far Blaugrana and Everything indicates that Quique Setién will take his place.

Since your arrival, Valverde has played 145 official matches at the head of FC Barcelona, ​​getting up to 97 wins -with 66% of wins-, 32 draws and only 16 losses, quite surprising fact with the game so criticized that it has had its time in Barcelona. As for goals, the former Valverde team He scored 339 goals and has conceded 128 goals.

Ernesto Valverde began his stage at FC Barcelona as a substitute for Luis Enrique. In his debut, Extremadura lost the Spanish Super Cup against the eternal rival, a Real Madrid which accumulated in the global a 5-1 (1-3 in the first leg, 2-0 in the round). From this first 'stick', he chained the best start of the Blaugrana club season with nine wins in ten games played. That same season – and despite the double with LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in the same week -, Valverde was singled out for falling in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, against Roma by rule of the visiting goal (4-1 in the first leg, 3-0 in the round). A fact that marked his passage through the club until the end.

One season later, Valverde wins his first and only Spanish Super Cup, against Sevilla with a forceful 5-0. During this year, the master will be remembered for Two key Classics: the home victory against Real Madrid by Julen Lopetegui with a 5-1 and the tie of Copa del Rey, with a 0-3 in the Bernabéu. On April 27, 2019, Barcelona LaLiga champion is proclaimed -the second national title of Ernesto- in the absence of three days.

Days later, on May 7, Valverde lives his worst moment in the Blaugrana group: fall in the Champions League semifinals after Liverpool comeback at Anfield (4-0) after winning at Camp Nou with a 3-0. A situation that unleashed the loss of confidence of the entire Blaugrana fans, who were already playing the Champions League final in the Wanda Metropolitano. A few weeks later, things do not improve, loses the final of the Copa del Rey with Valencia (2-1).

The impeachment of Valverde comes with much surprise, especially considering that Barcelona is the leader in LaLiga. But it is not the first case – perhaps not the last – in which a coach leaves a league leading league club: Radomir Antic was fired by Real Madrid in January 1992, after the white team was proclaimed winter champion. That season, Madrid ended up losing that League with Beenhakker.