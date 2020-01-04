Entertainment

The Darwin's Game series will consist of eleven episodes

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The news continues on one of the most awaited anime series: after seeing the first key visual of Darwin's Game, now we also discover the number of episodes that will form the first season of the opera.

The official website dedicated to the series reveals that Darwin's Game will consist of an eleven episode cour. But fans can expect some surprises: as we had revealed in the previous weeks, the premiere of the anime will last one hour.

The transposition on a small screen of the manga written and drawn by the duo "flipflops"will tell us the story of Kaname Sudo, a 17 year old boy who accepts the challenge of a friend of his that consists in playing Darwin's Game, the name of an application in which it is jeopardizing one's life. After a battle against Shuka Karino, the two decide to team up to face the next clashes that await them together. To deal with the anime we will find Yoshinobu Takamoto, engaged in the direction, while the script will be the work of Shu Miyama.

READ:  "I'm not fat, I'm rich," Karol G Respond To Her Haters!!

We also know the title of the first two episodes, which will be called respectively "First Game" is "Gemstone Mine". If you are curious to see the two protagonists in action we leave you with the trailer of Darwin's Game, anime produced by Studio Nexus and aired in Japan starting yesterday January 3.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.