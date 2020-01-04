The Darwin's Game series will consist of eleven episodes

Share it:

The news continues on one of the most awaited anime series: after seeing the first key visual of Darwin's Game, now we also discover the number of episodes that will form the first season of the opera.

The official website dedicated to the series reveals that Darwin's Game will consist of an eleven episode cour. But fans can expect some surprises: as we had revealed in the previous weeks, the premiere of the anime will last one hour.

The transposition on a small screen of the manga written and drawn by the duo "flipflops"will tell us the story of Kaname Sudo, a 17 year old boy who accepts the challenge of a friend of his that consists in playing Darwin's Game, the name of an application in which it is jeopardizing one's life. After a battle against Shuka Karino, the two decide to team up to face the next clashes that await them together. To deal with the anime we will find Yoshinobu Takamoto, engaged in the direction, while the script will be the work of Shu Miyama.

We also know the title of the first two episodes, which will be called respectively "First Game" is "Gemstone Mine". If you are curious to see the two protagonists in action we leave you with the trailer of Darwin's Game, anime produced by Studio Nexus and aired in Japan starting yesterday January 3.