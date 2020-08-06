The darkest side of Cruz Azul: alleged alleged party arrangements and fraud in the orbit of cement workers

Share it:

After a federal judge issued an arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas on July 29 for organized crime and the operation of illegal resources, various figures from the sports field and cooperatives from Cruz Azul have leaked information to the media about the conflicts of interest and internal disputes that exist in the institution.

What set off alarms among Machine fans was what Baltazar Avendaño and Vicente Reyes, two Cruz Azul cooperatives who claimed to know the reason why the team has not won a league title in more than 20 years, said.

During MVS '“Chain Reaction” program, the two men informed the audience that the celestial team he received more money for losing than for proclaiming himself champion.

Some time later, Reyes showed documents of a bank insurance that paid Cruz Azul close to USD 40 million (around 896, 9 million pesos a year) if he did not win either of the two tournaments that take place in Liga MX during the year.

In the last 12 years, Cruz Azul has played 5 finals and all have lost them

"Now Cruz Azul will be champion"Reyes exclaimed after denouncing the alleged millionaire business of the cement management. Vicente explained that if Cruz Azul won the season, he earned USD 40 million, but if he lost, he only won one million. "That is why for so many years I did not earn anything, it was a business, it is reinsurance from Banorte," he said.

In the last 12 years, Cruz Azul has played 5 finals and has lost all of them. In 2013, the cement team was close to breaking the streak, however, a header by Moises Muñoz made the game go to overtime and then to penalties for América to be crowned Clausura champion.

Regarding the arrest warrant that Álvares Cuevas has, the cooperative members indicated that the former president of Cruz Azul would receive a "large sum of money" if he "broke the company", since he has insurance.

"They gave him an amount, everything he paid before the lawyers had insurance, everything the gentleman spent on all these processes, everything was insured"cooperatives concluded.

BRIBES ARE DENOUNCED TO THE PRESS

León Decanda defended himself and said that, in his case, he has never received such a proposal from the board. (Photo: Germán Romero / Cuartoscuro)

Álvaro Morales, an ESPN communicator, made statements about the Guillermo Álvares Cuevas case that alerted the journalistic union. The host of the "Shut Up and Listen" program He denounced that the Machine had given bribes to the press for "speaking well of the club."

León Decanda, a journalist who has followed Cruz Azul for 12 years, defended himself and said that, in his case, he has never received such a proposal from the board.

Regarding the legal problems that exist in Cruz Azul, Morales reiterated that "The celestial people want heads, either from the managers or from the Chayote press, who at some point, as various sources of former cooperatives have told me, received wool from Cruz Azul. ”

Seconds later, the so-called "Brujo Morales" continued to speak on the subject and released "some clues" of those who might be involved in the bribery cases. What caught the attention of the audience is that the broadcast was cut unexpectedly.

“Last year I met with my producer Octavio Gallegos and with three cooperative factions who told me that there are colleagues who could be involved in the case, he did not want to give me names, but there are comrades who have defended and received ‘chayote’ from Cruz AzulÁlvaro Morales said before the cut.

