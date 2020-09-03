Entertainment

The Dark Tower, Mike Flanagan also wants to try to adapt the Stephen King saga

September 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
Il regista di Doctor Sleep e The Haunting of Hill House Mike Flanagan revealed that he’d like to try adapting for the big or small screen The Black Tower, the famous literary saga created by Stephen King.

The director recently spoke to SYFY Wire about his new Netflix series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and revealed that after adapting the novel Revival he hopes to be able to continue working with the master of horror’s works, and the project that most of all would like to realize is The Black Tower.

That de The Black Tower will forever be the story I wish I could tell“Flanagan said.”It would be my holy grail. I mean, it’s perhaps the biggest challenge that is when it comes to adapting a novel. So many very talented people have shed so much time, heart and soul and blood, sweat and tears trying to solve the problem this saga represents“.

After the disastrous 2017 film with Idris Elba e Matthew McConaughey, which grossed just $ 113 million at the worldwide box office and was panned by critics, Amazon was planning a television series, which was later scrapped. Do you think the saga will be restarted, between cinema and TV series? Or will it forever remain a holy grail? Tell us in the comments.

