The Dark Pictures Little Hope: Will Poulter recounts his experience with horror

In the new video diary of The Dark Pictures Little Hope, the guys from Supermassive Games give the way to actor Will Poulter to tell his experience with the horror adventure and to offer interesting insights into the different ramifications of the plot of their next nightmare digital.

In the video, broadcast by the YouTube channels of Bandai Namco, the interpreter of the characters of Andrew, Anthony is Abraham (each present in different moments of the story of Little Hope) focuses on the importance and realism of the interactions between the different actors of the new act of Dark Pictures Anthology inaugurated with Man of Medan.

According to Poulter, "If there is one thing that the developers of this project asked me to do from the beginning, it was to provide authentic interpretation for each of the characters I had to play. By doing so, I could have them interact in authentic ways and natural to give the horror story dramatic tones, and this really excited me as an actor ".

The actor who, at the end of 2019, left the cast of the TV series of The Lord of the Rings also specifies that "Having the opportunity to access different options and engage in a series of decisions was really fun, especially because it showed me how I could further characterize my characters. I had a blast playing all those different events and see how it was possible to weave the plot starting from all those narrative crossroads ". The Dark Pictures Little Hope is due out for Halloween on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.