The Dark Pictures Little Hope: the cast of horror in the video with actor Will Poulter

The Supermassive Games team discusses with actor Will Poulter the importance of each playable character in Little Hope, the next act of the horror anthology inaugurated with Dark Pictures Man of Medan.

The new video, which accompanies the one published in recent days by Bandai Namco on Will Poulter and the horror Little Hope, the interpreter of the characters of Abraham, Anthony and Andrew offers interesting insights into the importance and realism of the different interactions that will help shape this tale in dark colors.

Users will be responsible for taking the lead of a group of University students trapped in Little Hope, a suburban town with a scary past between murders, ancestral rites is unprecedented violence made by the locals. The latest video diary with Poulter thus offers the actor the opportunity to tell about some of the most exciting, and terrifying, aspects that players will have the opportunity to experience.

In closing, we remind you that Dark Pitctures Little Hope will be released on Halloween on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find an in-depth study on the horror inspirations of Supermassive between Man of Medan, Little Hope and the next acts of the Dark Pictures Anthology.