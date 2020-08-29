The Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope: co-op mode in the first 25 minutes of gameplay

Share it:

On the occasion of Gamescom 2020, the publisher Bandai Namco and the developer Supermassive Games have released a new gameplay video that shows the first 25 minutes of the game. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

In particular, the movie reveals the first game stages of the second chapter of the horror anthology developed by the guys from Supermassive Games, showing in detail the Shared Story mode and the cooperative mechanics. Little Hope, just like the previous chapter Man of Medan, it will offer a cinematic experience playable in both single and multiplayer, in the mode Shared Story to share with a friend and in the mode Movie Night thanks to which the adventure can be faced in the company of up to 5 offline players.

In the second chapter of the Dark Picture Anthology players will be catapulted into the abandoned town of Little Hope, where four college students and their professor must escape the nightmare apparitions that chase them relentlessly in the impenetrable fog that surrounds them. Just a few days ago Bandai Namco released another trailer to introduce the new horror adventure to newcomers to the genre.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, we remind you that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be released on October 30th su PC via Steam, Xbox One e PlayStation 4.