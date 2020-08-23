The Dark Knight Rises, Gordon-Levitt recalls his reaction to the epic finale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It must not have been easy for Joseph Gordon-Levitt to become part of Nolan’s Batman trilogy at the closing bars. The actor indeed when he signed his contract for The Dark Knight – The Return, he felt on his shoulders all the burden of an incredible finale of which he would have been an undisputed protagonist.

John Blake is initially a novice cop who, discover the true identity of Batman, attempts to follow in the footsteps of Bruce Wayne who appears to be dead. The excited final moments lead us to the entrance of the batcavern, here thanks to the revelation on his full name which also includes Robin, we understand that we are facing the new protector of Gotham City who will do everything to keep the city safe.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had already collaborated with Nolan in 2010 in Inception alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and, therefore, it was an immense honor for him to be chosen by the director for such an important role. He recently told what they have been his first reactions to reading the final pages of the script of The Dark Knight, revealing his immense enthusiasm for the part: “I was pretty excited. I don’t know what to say. It was a real honor to be able to do another movie with Chris. And certainly this ending was the icing on the cake for me.”

The actor then added: “For me it is always a pleasure to work with Nolan. Being called back by him who is now a friend was truly incredible. I can only be proud of all this “.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s latest effort is Project Power, an action film recently released on Netflix, in which he worked alongside Jamie Foxx and centers on a former soldier’s attempt to curtail the sale of a particular drug that can provide superhuman powers for 5 minutes.