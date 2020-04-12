'The Dark Knight' in 4K, 'The Paper House' pack and 'Rick and Morty' clothes in our Bargain Hunting

Share it:

The time seems to pass slower than usual during the closure due to the coronavirus, but it is again Sunday and a new installment of Hunting for bargains. Today you will find, among other bargains, 'The Dark Knight' in UHD, the pack with the first two seasons of 'The Paper House' and 'Rick and Morty' clothes.

Films

Blu-ray

It looks very good this british pack -eye to the subject dubbing and subtitles- of Disney princesses It includes twelve animated classics from the company, starting with 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' and ending with 'Vaiana'. For 71.49 euros it will be yours.

Disney Princess Complete Collection

An edition of Arrow is synonymous with quality but also almost always that it will have nothing in Spanish. If you are good with English, watch this collection of the saga 'The Ring' for 27.49 euros

The Cornetto trilogy can be yours for a laughable price: 13.49 euros. Be careful, it is the British edition.

DVD

For 5 euros you can take home 'The killer has reserved nine seats', a unique giallo that is worth taking a look at.

The killer has reserved 9 seats (DVD)

Good promotion in El Corte Inglés: a 2×1 in one wide selection of movies animation and real image on both dvd and blu-ray.

Also in El Corte Inglés you will find a 20% discount on movies from Disney princesses.

Steelbook

If you were left at the time without the Spanish edition of Skyfall, one of the best James Bond movies of all time, do not miss the French one, since it contains the same album as the Spanish one and also has some gift cards: 11.78 euros

Skyfall (France) (Blu-ray)

Beware of the British edition of 'The King of Comedy' , a great film by Martin Scorsese that had a notable influence on 'Joker': 18.99 euros

If you liked the new version of 'Charlie's Angels' and you also have a weakness for editions in a metal box, don't wait any longer: 11.99 euros

Uhd

For 12.72 euros you can get the Italian edition of 'The dark knight' which includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish.

Il Cavaliere Oscuro (4K Ultra Hd + 2 Blu Ray) (Blu-ray)

Great price for the 4K edition of the great animated movie 'Spider-Man: A New Universe' : 12.99 euros

Updating 'The Baywatch' It was not published in 4K in Spain, but it was in Italy and now you can get it for 19.58 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

It no longer has anything complete series, but this pack with the first two seasons of 'La casa de papel' it is very well priced: 23.99 euros

La Casa de Papel – Complete Series (Blu-ray)

For 61.99 euros you can get the complete series of 'House' . It is the British edition, but identical to the Spanish one whose usual price is almost 40 euros more.

At Fnac you have active a most interesting offer: 40% discount on a wide selection of series edited by Divisa, both on blu-ray and on dvd.

DVD

Good occasion to relive the adventures of Michael Knight and Kit, as the complete series of 'The fantastic car' It can be yours for 68 euros.

Pack: The Fantastic Car – Complete Series (DVD)

Almost at the price of Black Friday: the complete series of 'Grand Hotel' It drops from 69.99 to 37.99 euros on Amazon.

If you are more fans of Velvet, the pack with the complete series is also very well priced on Amazon: 28.19 euros

Merchandising

Figures

Impressive figure of Viserion, one of Daenerys' dragons in 'Game of Thrones' by McFarlane. In Zavvi it ​​drops from 44.99 to 19.99 euros.

McFarlane Toys Game of Thrones Action Figure Viserion Ver. II 23 cm Figures

If you prefer one of Drogon instead of Viserion, in Zavvi you also have it on offer at 19.99 euros.

For 8.70 euros you can get the John Locke's Funko Pop, one of the most popular characters in 'Lost'.

Clothing

An unquestionable bargain: a pack with a 'Rick and Morty' t-shirt and a mug from the Mr. Meeseeks-focused series for the ridiculous price of 9.99 euros with free shipping using the code MORTY.

'Rick and Morty' T-shirt and mug

If you are a fan of the series but are not convinced by the previous batch, Zavvi's exclusive collection of 'Rick and Morty' You have a 30% discount using the RICK code.

Renew your wardrobe with this selection of more than 2700 geek sweatshirts, from which you can choose 2 x 32 euros with free shipping using the code SWEATSHIRT.

Others

From 17.99 to 11.99 euros lower this Batman: The Animated Series notebook, a great gift for lovers of the dark knight.

Dark Knight Notebook Batman: The Animated Series

Much eye to this selection of merchandising of more than 110 items , since you can choose 4 x 22 euros.

These days you are surely spending much more time than usual on your sofa. Give it some color with this selection of geek cushions with an additional 30% discount using the code SUPER30.

Image and sound

Televisions

A golden opportunity to get an OLED smart TV at a reasonable price: Hisense 55O8B stays at 1199 euros. It has a 5-inch 4K screen, Dolby Vision HDR, Audio Dolby Atmos, compatible with Alexa and with VIDAA U 3.0 as the operating system (the brand's own).

Hisense H55O8B – Smart TV OLED 55 "4K Ultra HD with Integrated Alexa, ultra slim design, HDR Dolby Vision, Audio Dolby Atmos, Ultra Dimming, Smart TV VIDAA U 3.0 with AI, remote with microphone

Our colleagues at Xataka left their image quality and brightness, among other sections, in the clouds at the time. LG OLED55C9PLA , which can now be obtained in the LG Online Store for a very attractive 1,229.38 euros.

, which can now be obtained in the LG Online Store for a very attractive 1,229.38 euros. The best option for those on a tight budget: the Samsung 55RU7172 is at 379 euros on eBay using the code PDESCUENTO5. It has a 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 + support, 4K processor, One Remote control, supports Apple TV and supports Alexa

Sound bars

Sound bar LG SK5 It has an interesting discount on Aliexpress, staying at 185.38 euros. It has 2.1 channels 360W Black Soundbar Speaker – Sound Bar (2.1 Channels, 360 W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 200 W.

LG SK5 Wireless and Wired 2.1channels 360W Black Speaker soundbar – Soundbar (2.1 Channels, 360W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 200W, 3 Ω, Wireless and Wired)

Soundbar still available in PC Components Creative Sound BlasterX Katana for the modest price of 179 euros. Powered with multi-core audio DPS, it features BlasterX Acoustic Engine and Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder.

It has become a bit cheaper, but it is still a good price: the LG SL9YG It is available at Mielectro for 649 euros. It has a power of 500W, 4.1.2., IA, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Meridian and Hi-Res Sound.

