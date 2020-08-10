The Dark Knight and the somewhat bizarre marketing gimmick to promote the film

Share it:

12 years have passed since the release of The Dark Knight, but already in 2008 the marketing strategies for the promotion of cinecomics were not joking at all … Ask the people in charge of the campaign for Nolan's film.

The most difficult challenge, sometimes, in devising a promotional campaign for big blockbusters is to create a product placement clever and original.

"We had to figure out how to get phones into our marketing campaign, and I think we had less than two weeks to figure out how"says Alex Lieu, Chief Creative Officer, Director and Experience Designer of the promotional campaign for The dark Knight to IGN.

"At one point we got this idea, and we went to Susan Bonds (CEO and Producer) and said 'We need to call some pastry chefs'. And she prepended 'What?' 'We have to hide phones in cakes'. And she told us 'This will never happen' ".

However, Bonds still called three patisseries "to indulge them", not expecting an entirely positive response from them.

" 'Oh sure, it can be done. We are constantly hiding all sorts of objects in cakes'"they replied.

So 22 pastry shops around the United States created as many cakes with a telephone inside each, which fans were supposed to find by following GPS coordinates. Once they got to the bakery, they should have given the name Robin Banks to whoever was there to serve them. In return, he would be given a cake with clowns decorated with clowns on it and a phone number, which after being typed in, would make the phone ring inside the cake.

"After digging into the cake, they would find a Gotham City PD bag, the kind used by cops to keep evidence from a crime scene, with a phone inside from the Joker. We asked him to always keep it charged for the entire duration of the campaign, because you never know when the Joker can call …added Michael Borys, VP of Interaction and Game Design.

To be able to grab the cake, some resorted to truly extreme methods, like the man who sent his wife to pick her up in the middle of a storm …

Anyway, everything went well (the lady went home safe and sound, don't worry) e the phone storyline ended up reconnecting with the film's opening scene, with the Joker looking for a schoolbus driver badge (which those with the phone would help find).