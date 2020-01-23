The Dark Justice League could arrive with J.J. Abrams

Share it:

Warner Bros. has spent a good number of years trying to develop a movie based on the dark universe of 'The Justice League', that is, in the superhero team where we have John Constantine, Deadman, Zatanna, Madame Xanadu, Shade … but he has never had much luck. The story about 'The Dark Justice League' never finished coming to fruition, until now.

As Deadline advances, it is possible that the idea that they could not finally carry out Guillermo del Toro not even Doug Liman has been able to find, finally, the ideal candidate that makes the project a reality. And it would be none other than the very same J.J. Abrams through its production company, Bad Robot. As the media explains, the legendary filmmaker and author of the latest 'Star Wars' film closed a billionaire agreement Last year between its producer and Warner Media and among the projects to be developed the title of the Dark Justice League appeared.

Since this agreement is still in the first steps, it is possible that the project takes a long time to become real, moreover, Deadline points out that there is no sign that there are specific projects or characters at the moment; however, there is a rumor that soon there will be a meeting between Hannah Minghella – director of the Bad Robot feature film division – and Ben Stephenson – director of the television division – with representatives of potential actors and screenwriters to decide which characters in this dark league of DC are the ones who will have their own story. Will J.J. Abrams on any of these hypothetical projects? It is soon to know, but we will be attentive to the steps of Warner Media and Bad Robot to inform you.