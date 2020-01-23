The danger is woman in the new Batman issue, the new villain "Punchline" presented

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tom King's abandonment of Batman was not welcomed in a completely positive way by Batman fans but despite everything, James Tynion IV it would seem to have turned out to be an absolutely winning hit. In fact, the author seems not to be afraid to try new paths, and he has recently introduced a brand new villain.

Just a month ago the writer had mentioned the existence of a new super villain called The Designer, which was to be introduced during chapter 90. Today, Tynion has re-launched by presenting another very dangerous villain which apparently will play a very important role in the new "Joker War" narrative arc: Punchline.

Tynion spoke of the Joker's new subject by stating the following: "Who is the beautiful character drawn by Yasmine Putri in the Batman # 92 cover? Yes, just what Batman is about to stab! (editor's note: look at the cover image). Hey, I shouldn't say it's Punchline right? A new villain designed by Jorge Jimenez! When will you see it for the first time, ask? If there will be a story dedicated to its origins? If it could be Joker's new girlfriend? You will know everything in due course!".

Tynion as usual teased the fans a little, without revealing any central information about the character. We will likely find out more about the new femme fatale with the release of Batman # 89.

And what do you think of it? Do you like design? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the new narrative arc instead, we advise you to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the new Batman issues.