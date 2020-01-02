The dancer Viengsay Valdés assumes direction of the National Ballet of Cuba

Share it:

Havana.- The first dancer of the National Ballet of Cuba (BNC), Viengsay Valdés, assumed on Wednesday the general direction of that company led by ballet legend Alicia Alonso until her death in October.

The designation of Viengsay Valdés was officially announced today by the Cuban Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, during a gala at the Great Theater of Havana Alicia Alonso in the presence of the artistic cast of the flagship company of the internationally recognized Cuban ballet school.

The minister highlighted the support of the Government for the National Ballet of Cuba, which he described as "the best ambassador for culture" of the island in the world.

The new director of the BNC also received on this occasion the Prize of the Great Theater of Havana, in recognition of her "solid career, talent and discipline", according to information from state television.

Valdés (Havana, 1976) was from January 2019 the artistic deputy director of the BNC, who led the legendary dancer Alicia Alonso (1920-2019) – one of its founding pillars – until her death on October 17 at the age of 98 age.

The dancer has manifested several times since her position in the sub-direction that she is aware of her great responsibility by succeeding Alicia Alonso, of whom he has declared himself "faithful follower".

In addition to underlining his intention to respect the historical legacy, Valdés has also expressed his desire to contribute "fresh air" to the repertoire of the Cuban dance group.

Valdés began studying ballet at age nine, became part of the BNC at 17, a year later Alicia Alonso promoted her to the category of principal dancer and in 2001 she ascended to the company's first dancer, where she has performed the main roles of classics such as Swan Lake, Giselle and Nutcracker.

In her career of more than a quarter of a century, the current director of the main ballet company in Cuba particularly highlights her interpretation of the Kitri character, in Don Quijote.

Her international artistic projection has led her to act as a guest artist of the Washington Ballet (USA); with the Puerto Rico Concert Ballet; the Joburg Ballet, from South Africa; Bolshoi and Mariinski, from Russia, and in world star galas.

Viengsay Valdés was also distinguished by the prestigious magazine "Dance Europe" to appear in a selection of the one hundred best dancers in the world in the 2010-2011 season.