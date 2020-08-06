The terrorist group, backed by Iran, with its large, well-armed militia, as well as its political dominance over the Lebanese prime minister, has nothing to fear from the state. But most Lebanese will assume that the ammonium nitrate that caused the devastating explosion in the port belonged to the militia, for use in Syria and against Israel.
The cyclist who caused the brutal accident in the Tour of Poland broke the silence: "I hate what happened"
August 6, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Avatar 2: the concept art of Crabsuit, one of the new vehicles of the James Cameron film
- look at the photo of Kunal Nayyar
- PS5: HD camera and Pulse 3D headphones, Sony reveals the advanced features
- The cyclist who caused the brutal accident in the Tour of Poland broke the silence: "I hate what happened"
- Toy Story: Are the franchise's toys immortal? Lee Unkrich replies
- WWE, Nick Khan is the new president: all the details
- Cyberpunk 2077 and hand-to-hand combat: here are the latest news
- ONE PIECE 987: full spoilers and images for the battle against the emperor
Add Comment