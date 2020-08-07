The cyclist victim of the brutal accident in the Tour of Poland came out of a coma

Share it:

Fabio Jakobsen wakes up from a coma after his serious accident in the Tour of Poland (EFE)



48 hours after being the victim of a brutal accident in which he suffered serious injuries in the skull, he face and the mandible, the dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has awakened from the coma that had been induced after that shocking fall that he starred a few meters from the arrival of the first stage of the Poland Tour.

“We have good news from the Sosnowiec hospital. Fabio Jakobsen has woken up from a coma. His condition is good, "said the organizers on Twitter. “The patient is conscious, responds to stimuli, breathes on his own, tension is normal. Today we are very happy "declared to the Polish press Pawel gruenpeter, deputy director of the Sosnowiec hospital.

Likewise, the specialist added that the broker must follow a medical rehabilitation Before your get back home, something that could happen soon if everything continues in a favorable way.

The brutal video of the accident of the cyclist Fabio Jakobsen in the Tour of Poland

“From a brain point of view, everything is in order. (…) The cosmetic surgeon found no skin loss. (…) We hope you can return home soon, in good condition. At the moment We talk about two weeks, then we will decide. If you have survived such a fall, will surely return to sport. I asked him if he spoke English, he answered with his head yes, after He responded to all the instructions I gave him: he moved his head, closed his eyes, raised his arm, moved his legs. It is a very good result ”, declared the doctor.

At spint end of that first stage, Jakobsen – Current champion of the Netherlands – received a push from his compatriot Dylan groenewegen and collided with the metal barriers. Groenewegen was excluded from the race and faces additional penalties of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The corridor of 23 years had to be put in induced coma and was subjected to a head operation for five hours on the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

Dylan Groenewegen apologized for causing the brutal accident that left Fabio Jakobsen in a coma (REUTERS)

Despite Groenewegen's public apologies, the Public Prosecutor's Office Katowice announced this Thursday the opening of a accident investigation. Even if Groenewegen was pointed out as the main responsible for the accident -was disqualified- the organizers of the race is also in the eye of the storm by the choice of a downhill finish and by the type of barriers used.

In fact, the fall of Jakobsen it occurred one year after the young Belgian runner's death Bjorg lambrecht (22 years old), who died after falling to the ground and hitting a concrete structure, also in the Return to Poland.

