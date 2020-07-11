The Cycle: a free 35 euro package for everyone on the Epic Store

Share it:

Epic Games is no longer enough to give away games every week and, for some time now, the company has started giving its users a series of additional contents for some of the free to play available on the platform. After giving away a full-bodied package for Smite, here comes an expensive bundle of The Cycle.

Anyone with an Epic Games account can redeem the package, worth a good 35 euros, at no additional cost, directly on the official website. All you have to do to add this DLC to your library is to visit the official page of The Cycle on the Epic Games Store, scroll down and click on the orange button next to the Rogue Starter Pack. Inside the package you can find a means of transport, a melee weapon, a camouflage for weapons and other items for customization.

For the uninitiated, The Cycle is a particular battle royale PvPvE, or a game in which players not only have to watch their backs from other users but also from the dangerous creatures that populate the map. In case you want to try this game know that, just like the DLC, you can download it for free on PC through Epic Games Store.