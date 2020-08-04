The CW shares superhero posters to promote the use of the mask

Share it:

After the latest Arrowverse event, all DC superhero fans are waiting to find out what the next adventures of their favorite characters will be. Meantime The CW has decided to create a campaign to encourage the use of the mask.

At the bottom of the news you can see the posters shared by the company, in which we find The Flash, Superman played by Tyler Hoechlin, Black Lightning and others wear masks to deal with the Coronavirus epidemic. The campaign, entitled "Real Heroes Wear Masks"is to help people understand the importance of listening to guidelines set by doctors and scientists around the world to avoid one new wave of infections.

Following the decision to stop work on the world sets, the various series of the Arrowverse also suffered some delays, going to change the plans of The CW for the second half of 2020 and 2021. However after the health emergency in Canada has come under control, the various protagonists of The CW shows will be able to return to film the next unreleased episodes. This is not the first time that the interpreters of DC comic superheroes are committed to enforcing the guidelines against the pandemic: in recent weeks Brandon Routh of the Arrowverse had also spoken about the importance of masks, sharing some messages on his Twitter page.