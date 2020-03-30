 The CW reveals dates for upcoming new Arrowverse episodes

Share it:

Due to the whole world-wide situation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many television and cinema productions stopped filming with the intention of protecting themselves from any risky situation. The CW there was no lagging behind and it was not only stopped by the filming that was taking place in the series of the Arrowverse but also that the new episodes had stopped broadcasting.

After a break that came unexpectedly and that they did not announce with much subtlety, the chain has already made public what will be its plans for the series of the Arrowverse, or rather, when the series will return "Supergirl", "Batwoman", "The Flash" Y DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The expected return of the new episodes are according to the following schedule and their corresponding synopsis:

April, the 21st

The Flash 6 × 16: So Long and Goodnight

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE'S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go to Witness Protection but Joe refuses to leave to investigate Carver (Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdés), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) meets Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects Eva (Efrat Dor).

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound.

It should be remembered that the chain has already confirmed that this sixth season of "The Flash" is without a final episode, as they do not have time to shoot it, and it will be broadcast later in 2020.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 10: The Great British Fake Off

WE HAVE COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recovering from their last battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) begins to notice that something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with plenty of Encores out of their time periods. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman), and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie take care of the Waverider.

David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino.

April 26

Supergirl 5 × 17: Deus Lex Machina

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DEBUT AS A DIRECTOR – Lex (Jon Cryer) proceeds to plot an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, beat Leviathan's latest attack, and confront Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team against Leviathan. How Lex came to power after Crisis on Infinite Earths is also revealed.

Melissa Benoist directed the episode about a Lindsay Sturman story and script by Katie Rose Rogers and Brooke Pohl.

Batwoman 1 × 17: A Narrow Escape

WHO IS A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) faces a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroism of Gotham's most prominent citizens. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) limits are put to the test.

Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.

It will also be a matter of the images of their respective episodes being released in the coming weeks.

