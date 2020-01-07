 The CW renews The Flash, Batwoman, Superman, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Next to the continuity of the series of the Arrowverso, the chain is resumed The CW announces its renovations for the next season of series, and in the case of the Arrowverso that translates a massive renewal of its series. Except for the one already canceled "Arrow", the rest of the series receive a new season, although some already saw a possible end to one of them after the current season.

The chain has renewed 13 series for the 202-21 season, among which are five series of the Arrowversoincluding "Batwoman", the new arrival that this October was premiered in the chain, although we had already seen the character previously in the event "Elseworlds".

In this way, for the next series season we will have:

"The Flash" (season 7)

"Supergirl" (season 6)

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (season 6)

"Black Lightning" (season 4)

"Batwoman" (season 2)

Via information | THR | Deadline