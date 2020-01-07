General News

 The CW renews The Flash, Batwoman, Superman, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional image of the Arrowverse, 2019/20 season

Next to the continuity of the series of the Arrowverso, the chain is resumed The CW announces its renovations for the next season of series, and in the case of the Arrowverso that translates a massive renewal of its series. Except for the one already canceled "Arrow", the rest of the series receive a new season, although some already saw a possible end to one of them after the current season.

The chain has renewed 13 series for the 202-21 season, among which are five series of the Arrowversoincluding "Batwoman", the new arrival that this October was premiered in the chain, although we had already seen the character previously in the event "Elseworlds".

In this way, for the next series season we will have:

  • "The Flash" (season 7)
  • "Supergirl" (season 6)
  • “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (season 6)
  • "Black Lightning" (season 4)
  • "Batwoman" (season 2)
READ:   Kevin Smith advances that we will still have to wait six months to see something of Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Via information | THR | Deadline

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.