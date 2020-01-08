Entertainment

         The CW renews 13 hit series, including 'Batwoman', 'The Flash', 'Riverdale' and 'Supergirl'

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The American channel for years The CW It has been characterized by giving a lot of confidence to its series in active, arriving to renew all that it had at the moment in grill. This time it will not be so because this season 'Supernatural' and 'Arrow' come to an end, but it has decided to continue the other 13 series in broadcast.

Specifically, the renewed series are 'The Flash' (for a seventh season), 'Riverdale' (season 5), 'Supergirl' (season 6), 'Black Lightning' (season 4), 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' ( season 6), 'All American' (season 3), 'Charmed' (season 3), 'Legacies' (season 3), 'In the Dark' (season 3), 'Roswell, New Mexico' (season 3), 'Batwoman' (season 2), 'Nancy Drew' (season 2) and 'Dynasty' (season 4).


It is especially striking that 'Roswell, New Mexico' and 'Into the Dark' have been renewed when The CW has not yet released its previous season. According to TV Line, it seems that the decision is partly due to the possibility of a screenwriters strike this spring.

Mark Pedowitz, president of the chain, stressed that this gives more room to those responsible for the series to devise the plots of the new seasons and hire the necessary equipment to materialize them in a script, also pointing out that both 'Batwoman' and 'Nancy Drew' They have had a very good reception on all viewing platforms where they are available.

