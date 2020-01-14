 The CW directly orders the Superman & Lois series without waiting for the pilot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a somewhat unexpected movement, the chain The CW directly orders the “Superman & Lois” series facing erelease it in the next season from 2020/2021 series that will start from autumn.

This is a turn that catches us by surprise because the chain chooses not to even wait to see what reception its pilot episode can have to venture into giving the green light to this spin-off series starring the versions of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) we have in the Arrowverso, specifically in the series "Supergirl".

The chain has just commissioned the script of the pilo episode of the series, and is scheduled to be recorded this spring. Generally this episode is the one used to see if a complete series is finally commissioned or not. Even on occasion, only mid-season production is commissioned, until you see how the audience reacts to the episodes.

In this series, we will see the couple as they "deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society."

Via information | THR | Ew