The curse of Brahms' is another clear example of what happens with sequels that no one has asked for

The horror cinema with devilish dolls has a new streak season since Annabelle debuted in 'Warren File' (The Conjuring, 2013), confirming the trend that its director, James Wan, had been building since 'Saw'. Before the aftermath and Conjuring verses, a small film aimed at the party offering a cotton look at a theme that was already beginning to saturate.

Far from the technological horror of the reboot of 'Diabolical Doll' (2019), 'The Boy' (2016) became a small success with its quite domesticated old school horrors and, why not say it, quite boring. However, the pasta rules and the director did not take long to get to work, again with the screenwriter Stacey Menear, to make a sequel that delves into the mythology of the cursed doll.

Different, but not much better

'The Boy: the curse of Brahms'starts with a violent Home Invasion that traumatizes a mother (Katie Holmes) and her son, which leads them to the mansion of the first movie as a retreat to heal, so that they quickly meet Brahms, a porcelain doll that nobody knows how he got there. The monchito becomes the child's new obsession and it seems to help him overcome certain fears, despite the fact that his behavior is becoming increasingly strange.

'The Boy. The curse of Brahms'is more akin to a psychological thriller, with elements of evil children's cinema and a supernatural touch. Without being particularly stimulating –there are too many cliches per square meter– There is a commitment to this genre of malevolent infants, who dares to question the traditional role of the mother, creating an ambiguity shared by the recent 'The Prodigy' (2019) and this could help her to distance herself, without going any further, from that.

However, despite the proposal different from the previous one, she is still an insatiable fry from other movies. Its staging is flat shooting, and it does not make many fuss to get out of a lethargic tone that undoes the mix and when the key moment comes it's too late, although it ends up high and with elements that even remind us of great gothic epics of italian horror cinema of the 60.

The terrible mother

One of the positive aspects of 'The Boy: the curse of Brahms'is that his conclusion not only gives a new path to his own history, but also improves the first approach to the curse by turning his frustrating ending around. But perhaps the greatest finding is the drift from a doll film to other horror subgenres, such as that of mothers with paranoia. heirs to horror films with psychotic women from the 60s and 70s.

From Robert Altman to Polanski, to the recent model of broken and non-idealized motherhood in horror movies, this sequel falls within the brave genre films in which the undefiled role of the mother is questioned through an element of metaphorical terror. Heir to 'The Others' (2001) or 'Babadook' (2014) have in common a supernatural neurosis that resembles many symptoms of maternal depression.

The result is more or less entertaining, but he dwells too long on the hollow drama and the discussions that end up leading nowhere, in a development that seems to spin until it can reach the end. It is appreciated that does not abuse cheap volume scares, but it also doesn't make up for it with good horror scenes. In the end, these types of products cover the screen space of good independent works such as the surprising ones'Daniel Isn't Real'o'Color Out of Space'when they are equivalent to the classic Netflix cover premiere.