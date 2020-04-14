The curious history of Henry's shirt with which 18,000 euros have been raised

The shirt with which Thierry Henry scored his goal number 100 with Arsenal has been auctioned for £ 16,000 (about 18,000 euros) which will go to the NHS, the UK's public health service.

The auction was announced by the former Welsh international and former Leicester City player and Blakcburn Rovers among others, Robbie Savage.

Henry scored during his Arsenal career 228 goals and reached 100 in a match against Birmingham, in which Savage was playing at the time, in 2013.

The history of this shirt resides in the fact that, as Savage revealed in the past, Henry did not know that he had reached 100 goals in that game and exchange the shirt with the Welshman at the end of the match.

When he found out, he asked for the shirt back, but Savage was already gone. A few days ago, Savage He offered himself to return it to Henry and both players agreed that the best option was to auction it off and raise funds for the NHS.