Sports

The curious history of Henry's shirt with which 18,000 euros have been raised

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The shirt with which Thierry Henry scored his goal number 100 with Arsenal has been auctioned for £ 16,000 (about 18,000 euros) which will go to the NHS, the UK's public health service.

The auction was announced by the former Welsh international and former Leicester City player and Blakcburn Rovers among others, Robbie Savage.

Henry scored during his Arsenal career 228 goals and reached 100 in a match against Birmingham, in which Savage was playing at the time, in 2013.

The history of this shirt resides in the fact that, as Savage revealed in the past, Henry did not know that he had reached 100 goals in that game and exchange the shirt with the Welshman at the end of the match.

When he found out, he asked for the shirt back, but Savage was already gone. A few days ago, Savage He offered himself to return it to Henry and both players agreed that the best option was to auction it off and raise funds for the NHS.

READ:  Thebes answers Iker Casillas: "New dates have been set that will allow us to finish the season"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.