"The curious case of Benjamin Messi”: the memes after the change of look that rejuvenated the Barcelona captain

Messi pulled out his beard and let his hair grow (Photo: Reuters)

An enormous expectation generated the return of the Barcelona officially: Quique Setién's team visited Mallorca in defense of the top of La Liga. After the Bundesliga returned and, awaiting the Premier League next week, all eyes were on date 28 in Spain. And as usual, the flashes pointed to Lionel Messi, top scorer of the contest with 19 screams.

The Argentine star wore a rejuvenated look that caught the attention of his own and those of others. Close shave with a sideways hairstyle, exhibited a more childish face as in his first steps with the Barça shirt.

The man from Rosario was fully involved in this event, bearing in mind that last April he had participated in a virtual solidarity action with which funds were raised for the purchase of medicines and the fight of COVID-19, where he had shown himself with a beard. prominent, tousled hair and a sleeveless shirt. Casual style.

One of the looks that Lionel Messi had during the quarantine, more sloppy than in the revival of the Spanish tournament

It was during Father's Day celebrated in Spain when Messi showed his well-groomed and youthful facet, in an image released by Antonela Roccuzzo on her Instagram account. Of course, he had much more repercussion inside a soccer field than with his children in a publication that only circulated on social networks.

The reappearance of the captain culé with his "new" face generated a wave of comments and memes on the networks during the meeting that takes place in the Balearic Islands. Many compared him to Benjamin Button, the character in the movie. (“The curious case of Benjamin Button”) released in 2008, played by Brad Pitt who is born as an old man and, with the passage of time, rejuvenates instead of aging. Barcelona and Messi, once again, were a trend.

THE BEST MEMES ABOUT MESSI'S LOOK CHANGE

