The curious anecdote of Javier Aguirre's lunch after Sevilla's win against Leganés

The Basque and Leganés are not going through their best moment in the maximum Iberian circuit (Photo: Juanjo Martín / EFE)



Javier Aguirre and the Leganes Difficult moments are happening due to the issue of descent in the The league. However, the Mexican coach continues in a good mood, despite the complicated course of his team.

After the thrashing that Sevilla gave him 3-0 To the cucumbers, the strategist told a curious anecdote at a press conference. The Basque had his lunch stolen, something that did not let pass in front of the media.

"I'm angry that my bag of food disappeared, some cab … took it away, but otherwise I'm fine. I will find what to eat at home, "said Aguirre with a mocking tone before the press.

Javier assures that there are still ways to correct the sporting direction (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

Although the club is in the penultimate position in the table, Javier ensures that there are still ways to reverse the situation. "While there is life, there is hope. I still have unwavering faith in this group. We are what we are, we tried, "he said.

It could not be today, but as long as there are mathematical options, and as long as there are not, the team will continue fighting until the end

He recalled that his squad had had good games, but this time he regretted that it was his worst performances. “Since the turn of the pandemic this has probably been our least prominent game. We had made five good games but today I think we were not at the level we were showing, "he assured.

Aguirre applauded Sevilla's work (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

The Aztec helmsman recognized that "The slab is becoming heavier and enjoying football is difficult in this position." "I try to take pressure off the players and I want the responsibility to fall on me," he explained.

He also spoke about the work of his similar, Julen Lopetegui, and his approach in the game on Tuesday. "They were superior, I congratulate them and we continue to row. Time is running out, we are emotionally beaten, "he said.

We are professionals and until the end we must stretch our possibilities, I will not allow anyone to relax. Whoever does it won't play

El Vasco reiterated that mathematically they continue in the fight to continue in the first division (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

He clarified that Leganés "has not let his guard down." "I am proud of the group of professionals that I have and I feel sorry for them and for the fans because we have not been able to find two or three victories ”, expressed the coach.

Vasco reiterated that mathematically they continue in the fight to continue in the First Division. “We have a team that competes, I almost made six changes from one match to another looking for solutions. No one stands out above anyone. You have to fight, run and fight ”he sentenced.

With 33 days contested, the cucumbers are in the penultimate place of the table with 25 points. In addition, they are waiting for Espanyol, the last place, not to score points against Real Sociedad this Thursday.

One of the direct rivals for Leganés is Celta de Vigo (Photo: Juan Medina / Reuters)

Aguirre's team has to beat Celta de Vigo, that adds 24 units in the campaign, to save itself from the descent. However, the feat seems increasingly distant for his pupils.

In their last five games they have to add more than 10 points, hoping that Celta and Mallorca lose units along the way. In addition, they have complicated rivals such as Valencia, Atlético de Bilbao and Real Madrid in the rest of their calendar.

